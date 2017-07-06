Wakefield Trinity out to balance ‘scales of justice’ when the Tigers come to town

IT IS important Wakefield Trinity do themselves justice against runaway Betfred Super League leaders Castleford Tigers tonight, their centre Joe Arundel says.

Trinity ended a three-match losing run with a 26-12 win over Warrington Wolves last Saturday, but their recent form against Tigers has been disappointing.

“We let ourselves down with some poor performances so it was good to get the win last week and get some confidence going into the Cas game,” Arundel said.

“They are a really good team and the last few times we’ve played them we haven’t done ourselves justice.

“They have really out-played us every time.

“They are a dangerous team right across the park, but I reckon if we do get up in their faces and rattle them a bit they are going to struggle.

“They are a very good side with a lot of threat all over the field so we have got to be on our game.

“We have got to worry about ourselves and make sure we give a good performance for our fans and hopefully get one over on the local rivals.”

The situation on the table means there is more than pride at stake tonight. A win could lift Wakefield, who are currently fifth, as high as third.

With three rounds remaining in the regular season they are firmly in the race for the top four and an extra home game – four at Beaumont Legal Stadium Belle Vue and three away – in the Super-8s.

Trinity travel to Widnes Vikings next week and finish at home against sixth-placed St Helens and Arundel said: “We’ve got some very tough fixtures coming up, but I think we really want to push on and give ourselves a chance of the top four.

“Last year we finished eighth and there wasn’t really anything to play for, apart from pride, in the Super-8s. I think our performances over the season have put us in a good position to push on this year.”

Games against Castleford are special for Arundel who began his career there. The 25-year-old made 39 Super League appearance for Tigers between 2008 and 2012 before spells with Hull and Bradford Bulls.

“I do like playing against Cas,” he said. “All my family are Cas fans – though my side of the family support me – so it is good, especially in a local derby.”