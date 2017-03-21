Wakefield Trinity’s Chris Chester hoping Danny Kirmond will be free for Leigh battle

WAKEFIELD TRINITY coach Chris Chester is “hopeful” captain Danny Kirmond will be available for Thursday’s home showdown with Leigh Centurions.

Kirmond will appear before the Rugby Football League’s disciplinary committee today charged with a grade A high tackle on Leeds Rhinos’ Rob Burrow in the defeat at Headingley last Friday.

Grade A is the least serious offence and Kirmond is facing a maximum one-game ban, though the committee could decide against imposing a suspension.

Kirmond was sin-binned by referee Jack Smith following the incident and Chester feels that was enough punishment.

“We’ll go and put a case forward,” he said.

“It’s not late and secondary contact was to the head – first contact was made around the shoulder. Rob Burrow was ducking as he has passed. You see those kind of tackles every week and we’re hopeful common sense prevails on Tuesday night.”

Meanwhile, Chester said Trinity came away from Leeds with no major new injuries.

“There’s a few bumps and bruises, but nothing too serious – just a few bruised egos,” he said. “That is the first time we’ve been beaten on effort. In the first four games I couldn’t question the guys’ effort and we’ve always been in the game with 10 minutes to go.

“I questioned a few individuals after Friday’s performance – I thought our effort was way short of where we needed to be.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Leeds, I thought they were pretty good, but we gave them a massive leg up, the way we played with the ball and the way we defended. We’ve discussed it at length with the players and I’m sure we’ll get a positive response this week.”