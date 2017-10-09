Wakefield Trinity’s Finn and Grix in Ireland World Cup squad

Wakefield Trinity’s Liam Finn and Scott Grix have both been named in the Ireland squad for this month’s World Cup.

Finn will be the skipper and Grix the vice-captain of the Irish squad, which also includes forward James Hasson, who joined Trinity from Salford until the end of last season.

Squad: Liam Finn, Scott Grix, James Hasson, Kyle Amor, Liam Kay, Will Hope, Oliver Roberts, Ed Chamberlain, George King, Toby King, Joe Keyes, Joe Philbin, Jack Higginson, Anthony Mullally, Tyrone McCarthy, Brad Singleton, Micky McIlorum, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Api Pewhairangi, Matty Hadden, Shannon McDonnell, Casey Dunne, James Kelly, Alan McMahon, Mikey Russell (travelling reserve).