Wakefield Trinity: Seasoned full-back Grix revelling in senior role

LIFE AT Wakefield Trinity is suiting Scott Grix.

Grix is set to make his second Wakefield debut when Hull visit Belle Vue – now known as Beaumont Legal Stadium – in Betfred Super League round one on Sunday.

Now 32, Grix scored 18 tries in 42 Super League appearances for Wakefield in 2008-2009 before seven seasons at Huddersfield Giants.

The full-back, who can also play in the halves, is a key addition for Trinity as they aim to build on last year’s eighth-placed finish and says he is thriving in a familiar environment.

“I am enjoying it,” Grix said. “Obviously I have got a bit of an affiliation with the club from being here before and John Kear is involved now and he was my first Super League coach.

“That makes it a little bit easier. I haven’t had to move clubs for a while and it doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from – whether you come from Australia or just around the corner – you have got to go in there and earn respect and start again, but so far it has been good.”

Grix has been brought in to add experience to Trinity’s backline and that’s a part of his role he is relishing.

“I love it,” he said. “I’ve tried to do that for the last few years at Huddersfield too.

“I am trying to help the young kids here.

“They are already making their mark. A few of them came on the scene last year and did really well and it is good to bounce off them and if I can teach them some new stuff over my time here, that’ll be great.”

Young winger Tom Johnstone has already made a name for himself as one of Super League’s most exciting new talents and Trinity have high hopes for England academy back-row forward James Batchelor.

Another bright prospect is 19-year-old full-back Max Jowitt, who made 24 senior appearances last term.

Jowitt, who played on dual-registration for Dewsbury Rams in their Kingstone Press Championship defeat at Rochdale Hornets two days ago, and Grix will be competing for a place in the team this year.

And Grix reckons the youngster has the potential to go all the way to the top of the British game.

He said: “He is taking everything in his stride at such a young age and he has no fear.

“I think what he and the others have done is admirable. It has not been an issue for Max, me coming in.

“Ultimately we spend that much time together we are mates and we want each other to do well and the team to do well.

“It will be good seeing how he gets on and the other young boys.

“I will guarantee they are going to rise again, they will definitely get better.”

Of Jowitt, Grix added: “I think some of the stuff he was doing last year, he probably didn’t realise he was doing it.

“He is just a good player. Now he has got to learn all the bits that go with it, the intricacies and the movements off the ball and things like that. I have no doubt he will be right on my back for a spot in this team so that will make us both better.”

Grix welcomes the competition. He said: “I have always had somebody pushing me and I have always turned that into a decent friendship and I think it will be the same again.”