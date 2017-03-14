Wakefield Trinity: Second-half slips still a concern admits Ashurst

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are making progress, according to second-rower Matty Ashurst, but he admits they need to sort out their second-half efforts.

Trinity are on a two-game winning run, but have gone behind in all four of their Betfred Super League fixtures this season after leading in the second half.

Wakefield captain Danny Kirmond.

Following late defeats against Hull and Huddersfield Giants, they staged dramatic last-gasp rallies to beat St Helens and Salford Red Devils.

Wakefield led Salford 10-2 at the break two days ago, went 22-10 behind and then hit back to win 24-22, and Ashurst admitted: “I thought we’d thrown it away.”

He said: “We let ourselves down again at the start of the second half. We’ve done that a few weeks running now so it’s something to work on in our game, but credit to the boys, we stuck in there and managed to find a way to win, so that was pleasing.”

Ashurst said slow starts to the second half have been “a theme in the four games we’ve played”.

Wakefield's Reece Lyne. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

He added: “We’ll look at that, but credit to everyone for digging in and sticking in there and coming away with a win like we did.

“In the games we’ve lost this year we’ve been in a position to win them and not gone through with it, so it’s pleasing we’ve done that.

“It is a step forward for us as a team. It was a close margin, but the win is a big confidence-booster, especially backing up from the win the week before.

“We’ve got a short turnaround to Leeds on Friday so we’ll get ourselves right for that and we’ll go there with some confidence.”

With Rhinos fourth and Wakefield two points behind in seventh, Ashurst reckons Friday night is set up to be a crucial game for both clubs.

“They had a good result at the weekend against Catalans,” he said.

“Catalans are a good side so we know it’s going to be a tough game, but we’ll go there hoping to get a result.

“There’s no easy games in Super League any more. Every game is a tough game, but if we can keep showing the character and working hard for each other like we have, hopefully we’ll win more games than we lose this year.

“It is still early days, but all the new guys have added something to the team and contributed really well and, hopefully, they’ll only get better and better.”

Trinity hope to have captain Danny Kirmond (cut knee) back on Friday, but Reece Lyne is set to miss out after damaging a knee in the final seconds against Salford.