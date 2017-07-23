Wakefield Trinity sign hooker Randell for 2018 season

Wakefield Trinity have signed hooker Tyler Randell on a two-year deal for the 2018 season.

Randell, 24, has signed from NRL side Newcastle Knights and Trinity head coach Chris Chester said: “I am delighted to secure the services of Tyler. His position is one we identified at the start of the season that we did not have a great deal of depth.

“By bringing in Tyler, it will bring in genuine competition and add quality to what is already a strong squad.”