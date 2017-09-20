Wakefield Trinity sign Horo from Catalans Dragons

Wakefield Trinity have signed Catalans Dragons second rower Justin Horo on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old, who will join Trinity at the end of the season, has made 42 appearances for Dragons since moving to France in 2016.

Horo said: “I am extremely excited to be joining the club. I made my decision to join based on the interest from Chris [Chester] and the direction he sees for the club.

“I spoke to [Jacob Miller] before making my decision and he couldn’t speak highly enough of everyone involved. I cannot wait to join the squad next year and go after a trophy or two.”

Head Coach Chris Chester added: “He will add real quality to the pack and provide competition in the back row alongside Danny Kirmond, Matty Ashurst and James Batchelor.

“Justin has a wealth of experience and it is a signing of intent by the club. I am aware of how much he is excited to join us and I am looking forward to working with him over the next couple of seasons.”