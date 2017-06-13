Wakefield Trinity smarting after slender defeat to Leeds Rhinos says Samoan Test forward Sio

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’s frustration after their narrow defeat to Leeds Rhinos was an indication of how far they have come over the past two seasons, Samoan Test forward Mikey Sio reckons.

Trinity led 10-0 early on, but were pipped 18-16 to end their seven-game winning run and Sio felt it was one that got away.

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“They scored some tries off our errors,” he said. “That’s something we have to fix.

“Leeds are a top-four team and they played some good footy, but so did we. We’re disappointed to lose, but that shows how far we’ve come.

“A lot of people wrote us off at the beginning of the year, but we went on a good run.

“We just want to fly under the radar and I think we’ve done that.”

Wakefield – now fifth in Betfred Super League – have a short turnaround to Thursday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final at second-placed Salford Red Devils. Trinity have beaten Salford twice already this season, including a 34-24 win at AJ Bell Stadium nine days ago and Sio said: “We are confident.

“We are looking forward to the challenge. All our energy is going to go into that game and we have got a few bodies coming back, so it should be good.”

The recent league win will give Trinity the belief they can reach a second successive Cup semi-final and possibly go one step further than last year.

“We have been playing with a lot of spirit,” Sio said. “We are playing for each other and backing each other up. I think it will be a cracker of a game.

“It would be awesome if we made it to the semis again. Salford are in the way at the moment and it is going to be a tough game, but hopefully we can get past them on Thursday.”

Sio has had a stop-start season so far and made only his eighth appearance of the campaign in the loss to Leeds.

He has had to be patient, but said that is down to how well the team is going.

“The boys were playing well,” he said. “Credit to them – they held me out for a bit.

“It is really good to be back in the team, just being around the boys.

“There’s a good culture at the club at the moment and, hopefully, we can carry that on for the rest of the season.”

Despite playing in Trinity’s last three matches, Sio insisted he is not taking his place in the side for granted.

Coach Chris Chester was due to name his initial squad for Thursday’s game this afternoon.

And Sio said: “I just want to put my best foot forward and show Chezzy I can play good minutes and bring some energy on to the field and help inspire the boys around me.”