Wakefield Trinity to begin Super 8s with trip to Huddersfield Giants

Wakefield Trinity will kick-off their Super 8s campaign with a trip to Huddersfield Giants on Friday, August 4 (8pm).

Trinity then host Leeds Rhinos on Thursday, August 10 (8pm) before travelling to neighbours Castleford Tigers on Thursday, August 17 (8pm).

Wakefield visit Salford Red Devils on Friday, September 1 (8pm) and return to the Beaumont Legal Stadium on Saturday, September 9 to play St Helens (7pm).

Trinity’s final away day is at Hull FC on Thursday, September 14 (8pm) before their final home game of the Super 8s against Wigan Warriors, on Saturday, September 23 (7pm).

Sky Sports have chosen to show Trinity’s clashes with Leeds and Castleford.

