Wakefield Trinity: Top four is the aim for next season says Finn

WAKEFIELD TRINITY can force their way into Super League’s top-four next year, scrum-half Liam Finn insists.

Trinity ended their campaign with a 32-0 home thrashing of last season’s champions Wigan Warriors.

That lifted them to fifth in the Betfred Super-8s table, but defeats in their previous two games – by a total of three points – against St Helens and Hull cost them a semi-final appearance.

“It has been a good year and last week was a good way to end the season,” Finn said.

“It was disappointing the couple of games before that, the way we lost, but we were in the games which is what we wanted.

“We are proud of where we have got to and it is important we try and improve on that.

“We have got to stay in the mix with the big teams and kick on next season and try and nudge into the top-four.

“I think we have gained everyone’s respect this year – not just other teams, but match officials see we are on an even keel and we are not trying to slow other teams down and niggle our way to getting wins.

“We are playing genuine rugby league and trying to do it in the best style we can and to entertain at the same time.”

The experience gained from the losses to Saints and Hull will be invaluable, Finn reckons.

“The only way to learn about big games is by playing in them,” he said.

“It would have been nice to learn while winning, but we took it on the chin and next year when we get in that position we will know what to do.”

Finn is heading for the World Cup, which begins next month and said: “I’ll have a couple of days off and then link up with Ireland and start planning for that.”