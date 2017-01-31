Wakefield Trinity: Trinity pair set to play for Rams on dual reg’

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are likely to use their dual-registration deal with Dewsbury Rams to give players some extra game time before the season begins.

Trinity face Hull in Betfred Super League round one on Sunday, February 12, a week after Rams kick off in the Kingstone Press Championship away to Rochdale Hornets.

Mason Caton-Brown (head) and Keegan Hirst (ankle) missed Trinity’s 50-6 win over Sheffield Eagles two days ago, along with Mitch Allgood (head) and Bill Tupou, who was away at his brother’s wedding.

Coach Chris Chester said: “We’ll probably dual-reg’ Keegan and Mason this week to get a game under their belt and maybe David Fifita and Max Jowitt as well.

“It will be chance for them to put their hand up for the Hull game.”

Jowitt underwent shoulder surgery over the off-season and Fifita had operations on both thumbs.

Chester – who will attend Rams’ game at Rochdale – was satisfied with his team’s performance in their final warm-up.

“It was nothing spectacular, but we defended well,” he said. “That was pleasing.

“To keep them to one try takes some doing because they throw the ball about and I think they will do well in the Championship.

“We made lots of improvements from the Featherstone game.”

Trinity won four of their five pre-season matches – beating Leeds Rhinos, Dewsbury, Castleford Tigers and Sheffield, but losing to Featherstone – and Chester said: “I’m happy with the way the guys have applied themselves.

“It has been a very long pre-season, eight or nine weeks before Christmas and we are in week four after it.

“It has been a long slog, but we are starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

“When you play so many [pre-season games], at the back of your mind you are always worried about injuries, but we have been very fortunate.

“We are gearing up for the first game against Hull and I think we have been ticking over quite nicely.

“We are all excited about February 12.”