Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos: Chester demanding a much better performance

BOSS CHRIS Chester has challenged Wakefield Trinity to go from farce to epic tonight.

Trinity were wounded by last week’s dismal 36-6 defeat at Huddersfield Giants and face a massive challenge against high-flying Leeds Rhinos as they bid for their first-ever win in the Super-8s.

Matty Ashurst, who is set for his 200th career appearance against Leeds Rhinos.

“We are hurting a bit,” Chester, above, admitted. “The last performance was not a Wakefield Trinity performance – it was like watching something from a Carry On film. I’ve never seen our guys drop as much ball. Simple, basic errors put us under a lot of pressure. It was just not good enough – not first grade football. They knew after the game my feelings on it and I am looking forward to seeing a reaction [tonight].”

By contrast, Rhinos are on the back of an impressive performance in a 32-16 home win over Wigan Warriors.

Chester said: “They played very, very well – both teams, Leeds and Wigan, played better than us and we know we have got to improve.

“We are disappointed because in the two biggest games of the season – the St Helens game and Huddersfield game – for one reason or another we have not fired when the pressure has been on.

“It is going to be a big test of our character to try and get a result and turn it around.

“We are in a lot better position than we were last year and we’ve got a better group of players.

“We certainly don’t want to go through the middle-eights not winning a game so we’ll need a better performance.”

Despite successive defeats, a win tonight would lift Trinity into the top-four.

“There’s another 12 points to be had, but we’re not worrying too much about the table,” Chester said.

“It’s more about the performance.

“We have got to play a lot better.”