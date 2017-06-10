Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos: Chester wary of threat posed by Cuthbertson and Parcell

AUSSIE DUO Adam Cuthbertson and Matt Parcell will lead Leeds Rhinos’ threat in tonight’s derby at Beaumont Legal Stadium, Belle Vue, Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester reckons.

Prop Cuthbertson and hooker Parcell have scored 21 tries between them this season and Chester said: “I have been impressed with Leeds this year.

“Their forward pack is very good. Adam Cuthbertson is a different player to the one he was 12 months ago and Matt Parcell adds a different dimension to them. He is very smart and has good deception around dummy-half. They have international backs and they are a good side.

“They deserve to be where they are in the table.”

But Trinity are the form team, on a run of seven successive wins and Chester is keen for them to show what they are capable of after a 38-14 drubbing in the away game.

“It’s the one game this year we’ve not competed in,” he said. “We got schooled by them when we played them at Leeds, but I don’t think we have got anything to prove because since the last time we played them we’ve been very, very good.

“Both teams are in good form. We are playing some good footy at the minute, we’ve won seven out of seven and I think it will be a good, old fashioned local derby and hopefully there’s a packed house to see it.”