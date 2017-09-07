Wakefield Trinity v St Helens: Saints’ ‘desperation’ raises top-four stakes for Trinity encounter

WAKEFIELD TRINITY will have to match visitors St Helens’ desperation in tonight’s crucial Betfred Super-8s clash, coach Chris Chester says.

A win would lift Trinity into third place, a point clear of Hull who play Wigan Warriors – currently fifth, a point behind Wakefield – tomorrow.

St Helens have slipped to sixth and are three points outside the play-offs with three games remaining.

“The games keep getting bigger every week,” Chester said. “It is do or die for Saints and they are going to be desperate. They are coming off the back of a derby loss [to Wigan Warriors] and there’s quite a bit on their shoulders this week.

“The pressure is on them to get a result and nothing other than a victory will get them into contention, but it is a big game for both clubs because if we get the victory we will have one foot in the top four.”

Saints’ 41-16 win at Wakefield two months ago denied Trinity a top-four finish in the regular season.

Chester stressed: “We feel we owe them one. They embarrassed us last time we played them. We didn’t play particularly well and they were red hot.

“We know they have got a really good performance in them and they will be coming to get a result.

“But we learned a lot of lessons the last time.

“We have improved and we are looking forward to it.”