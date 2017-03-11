Wakefield Trinity: Wakefield can get on a roll now, says Mason

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are ready to get on a roll, winger Mason Caton-Brown reckons.

Trinity will go into tomorrow’s game at home to Salford Red Devils on the back of a win for the first time since last July.

Chris Chester

The 16-12 success at St Helens eight days ago ended a run of 11 straight defeats – including three this season – and Caton-Brown believes one victory will lead to many more.

“It was a good win for the boys,” Caton-Brown said. “We can push on from it and try and build up a run.

“We were in a good position in the first couple of games and we couldn’t hold on for the win so hopefully we will learn from [last week] and we can keep on going.”

Trinity have set their sights on a top-six finish in Betfred Super League, which makes tomorrow’s game a must-win.

Mitch Allgood

Salford began round five in fifth spot, with two victories to their credit including a 24-14 home success against Warrington Wolves last week.

“I’m looking forward to the game and seeing some old friends,” said Caton-Brown, who scored 10 tries in 28 Super League appearances for Salford from 2014-2016.

“It’ll be a bit funny playing against my old team-mates. It’s the first time I’ve done it so it’ll be exciting.

“Salford are looking good this year, so it’s an important one for us. It will be my first game at home for Wakefield and that’ll be a good experience.”

Caton-Brown was described as a “special talent” by Trinity coach Chris Chester after his try-scoring debut last week.

He got an opportunity after another ex-Salford man, Ben Jones-Bishop, was sidelined by a facial injury.

“It was good to play my first game for Wakefield,” said the 23-year-old Londoner.

“To get the win and to get the try was the cherry on top – it is always good to get one of those, especially on Sky TV.

“I have taken my time to find my feet at the club and I still am. I am just settling in, basically and pushing for my spot.

“That’s the ways it goes, there’s a lot of competition for places every week so you’ve just got to put in your best performance when you get the chance and try and cement your spot.”

Caton-Brown blamed his own “bad read” for one of Saints’ tries and admitted he still has a lot to improve on.

“It was good to get out there last week, but I was a bit rusty,” he accepted. “It was good to blow a few cobwebs away, but there was a few things to work on, in D [defence] especially.

“I am still getting used to my edge and how they defend and how this club defends really.”

Loan signing Dean Hadley and off-season recruit Mitch Allgood could make their Wakefield debut tomorrow and Anthony England is back in contention, but skipper Danny Kirmond (knee) drops out.

Wakefield Trinity: from Allgood, Arona, Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Huby, Johnstone, Lyne, Miller, Sio, Tupou, Walker, Williams, Wood.

Salford Red Devils: from A Walne, Murdock-Masila, Kopczak, O’Brien, Griffin, Johnson, Jones, Sa’u, Carney, Welham, Brining, Tasi, Mossop, Tomkins, Flanagan, Dobson, Evalds, Krasniqi, Lui.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: 3pm.