Wakefield Trinity: Wolves hold no fears for Wakefield says Chester

THEY ARE in a tough run of fixtures, but coach Chris Chester insists Wakefield Trinity have nothing to fear from tomorrow’s trip to Warrington Wolves.

Trinity lost both their matches over the Easter weekend and dropped from fifth in Betfred Super League to seventh at the start of round 11.

“We’ve had a tough run these last few games,” admitted Chester, who will be without Mitch Allgood (broken hand) and Matty Ashurst (calf injury) for tomorrow’s match.

“We played Castleford who are top of the league and then Wigan who are there or thereabouts and now we go to Warrington.

“But we go there without any fear.

“We’re playing well ourselves and if we turn up with same attitude as we did on Monday – we had a very good response from Good Friday – we can give anyone a run for their money and we’ll be disappointed to come away without a win.”

Playmaker Sam Williams is likely to return at Warrington after missing the game four days ago.

“He was rested,” Chester said. “He had played every minute of every game and we had opportunity to give him a breather.

“He’ll come back into the 17.

“Having said that, I thought Finny and Milky [Liam Finn and Jacob Miller] played very well together against Wigan so we’ll decide on that later.”

Warrington were bottom of the table after six rounds, but are unbeaten in their last four and on a three-game winning run.

They, Wigan, Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons picked up back-to-back Easter victories and Warrington are closing in on the all-important top-eight.

Chester said: “They are a team full of internationals and they have a few guys back this week, too, so it will be even tougher for us.

“Having said that, I watched their game on Monday and Huddersfield were very, very unlucky not to come away with anything.

“There were a couple of really tough calls and Danny Brough had a kick from the sideline to get a point at the death.

“We are looking forward to it. We’ve nothing to fear. We’ve just got to make sure we turn up.”