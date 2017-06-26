Wakefield Trinity won’t be knocking Wood says prop Hirst

PROP KEEGAN Hirst has backed team-mate Kyle Wood following Wakefield Trinity’s 40-18 defeat at Hull.

Trinity were 18-10 ahead with 21 minutes left when Wood passed to Jake Connor on Wakefield’s line, gifting Hull a try which got them back into the game.

Kyle Wood

They went on to add four more and inflict Trinity’s third straight defeat, but Hirst said nobody in Wakefield’s camp blamed Wood for the defeat.

“He obviously thought it was one of our lads – I don’t know if he called for it – and he’s obviously just passed it,” Hirst said.

“But Woody has worked hard all season. One error doesn’t take away from that and that shouldn’t have been the end of it.

“It was salvageable after that. I thought we were the better team for an hour, but then momentum swung and they came alive a bit.

“It energised them and we were on the back foot then for the last 20 minutes. One thing led to another and I don’t think the scoreboard reflected the game or the amount of effort we put in.”

Trinity are fifth in Betfred Super League and face a crucial fixture on Saturday at home to ninth-placed Warrington Wolves.

“It’s a big game,” Hirst said. “We want to be in the top-four or there or thereabouts come the end of the regular season.

“We need to pick up a couple of wins now. We had a close one [defeat] against Leeds and then a couple of bigger scores which which we shouldn’t have had really.”

We’ve got a good turnaround this week and we can have a good focus on Saturday’s game.”