Wakefield Trinity: Wounded Wakefield still ‘in the mix’ insists Finn

WOUNDED WAKEFIELD Trinity are still “right in the mix”, scrum-half Liam Finn insists.

A win over St Helens two days ago would have lifted Trinity to third on the final Betfred Super League table, but instead they slipped to fifth on points difference following a 41-16 defeat.

Liam Finn.

That means they will play three home games in the Super-8s and four away. But it is an improvement of three places on last year and Finn said: “We would probably have bitten your hand off at the start of the season if you had offered us this position after 23 rounds, but obviously it was disappointing to lose the game.

“We are disappointed with ourselves more than anything and disappointed for the club that we haven’t got that extra home game.

“But there’s seven games to go – one more away from home than it would have been – against the seven other best teams in the competition.

“A lot of people were acting like it was almost the end of the season [last Sunday], but it’s nowhere near.

“The games to come are probably the most intense games.”

With only one point separating the teams from third to fifth, Trinity are genuine contenders for a semi-final spot.

“We are not doubting our ability,” Finn insisted. “We are doubting our performance [on Sunday], but every team in the competition has bad performances and that was one of ours.

“I don’t think we’ve had that many this season, we’ve been good value for money and good to watch. We are in and around where we deserve to be. he only thing that’s disappointing is we have opened up the rest of the competition to have a crack at the top-four. If we’d won we’d have made a lot of teams have to win a lot more games than us in the last seven. That’s the disappointing part about it, but it’s exciting times.

“We are in touching distance. This time last year we were out of the mix and it was job done.

“Now we are right in the thick of it and hopefully we can pick our performances up. And we can challenge anyone on our day.”

Trinity have no game this weekend and the players have been given time off before beginning their Super-8s campaign.

“The defeat on Sunday hurts, especially at home, conceding so many points,” Finn added.

“We can use that as motivation and, at the same time, it’s the first break we’ve had this season. It’s chance for us to rest up for a little bit, more in the mind than the body I would imagine, and then come back and have a really good crack at the Super-8s.”