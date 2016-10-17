Owen leaves Wakefield Trinity by mutual consent

Wakefield Trinity have parted company with former Castleford Tigers winger/full-back Richard Owen.

And the club say they are investigating an incident allegedly involving their hooker Scott Moore.

Owen has left Trinity “by mutual consent” after scoring 11 tries in 33 appearances.

He joined them from Castleford in 2014, but suffered a broken leg in a game against Bradford Bulls in August last year and did not feature in 2016.

A statement from Trinity said: “The club would like to thank Richard for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”

Meanwhile, Trinity released a statement about Moore after reports he was involved in a police incident last Friday.

The statement said: “The club have been made aware over the weekend of an incident that occurred on early Friday morning involving our player Scott Moore.

“Having spoken to Scott briefly over the weekend, the club have opened an investigation into the matter and await further reports from the police.

“There will be no further comment at this time.”