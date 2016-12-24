Wakefield Trinity: Absentees earmarked for future selection by Chester

PLAYERS WHO miss the Boxing Day game at Leeds Rhinos will be available later in pre-season, Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester says.

Chester has named a strong squad for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge, but Jacob Miller (shoulder), Max Jowitt (shoulder), new signing Craig Huby (hamstring) and Ashley Gibson (shoulder) will all sit the game out.

Chester said Miller would have been available had it been a league fixture, Jowitt is likely to be ready for the derby against Featherstone Rovers next month and Huby “could play at a push”.

Gibson is still recovering after being hurt in a win at Widnes in April.

Despite the injuries, Chester has been able to name a squad drawn entirely from Trinity’s full-time ranks and is looking forward to seeing his players put almost two months of training into practice.

Chester said: “We are eight weeks in now, we’ve had a long old pre-season and they are ready to play.

“We want to try and give everybody who is fit a run and we are excited just to get out there.”

Chester – whose side are defending the trophy – admitted getting through pre-season matches with no new fitness worries is a priority.

He added: “It’s going to be five weeks when we can try different combinations and get some miles into some players’ legs.”