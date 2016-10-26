Wakefield Trinity: Mazive year ahead as England Academy wing goes full-time at Trinity

ENGLAND ACADEMY winger Judah Mazive has signed a one-year full-time contract with Wakefield Trinity.

The 18-year-old, who had a spell in Leeds Rhinos’ youth system before joining Trinity, made his debut for Wakefield’s first team in their Super-8s defeat at Wigan Warriors in August, and scored his first try the following week against Warrington Wolves.

“I am happy to extend my contract at Wakefield,” said Mazive.

“I have a big year ahead to improve as a player and to impress the coaching staff as I’d love to stay for years to come.”

Coach, Chris Chester, added: “Judah has a big future at the club. We were not expecting him to make the progression he has made over the last 12 months.

“I am delighted he has signed on for a year and I look forward to seeing him progress over the coming months and throughout next season.”