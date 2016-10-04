Wakefield Trinity’s Johnstone scoops Young Player of the Year

Prolific Wakefield Trinity Wildcats winger Tom Johnstone has won the 2016 Super League Young Player of the Year.

The exciting wideman, 21, beat competition from Wigan Warriors forward Ryan Sutton and Widnes Vikings’ Matt Whitley to claim the title and became the first Wakefield player to win it in the award’s 20-year history.

Johnstone scored 20 tries in 25 games this season and continued his progress as one of the competition’s most dynamic players.

Voted for by a panel of national media, he won the award by just one more vote than his rivals.