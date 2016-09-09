Wakefield Trinity sign Mason Caton-Brown from Salford Red Devils

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have confirmed the signing of winger Mason Caton-Brown from Salford Red Devils on a two-year contract.

Caton-Brown, 23, began his professional career at London Broncos and played on dual-registration for Hemel Stags in 2013.

He moved to Salford two years ago and has made 37 appearances for the Red Devils.

Caton Brown said: “I am excited for the new challenge at Wakefield, it is a great club.

“I am looking forward to working with [coach] Chris Chester and the team to build on the season they’ve had and to push myself further as a player.”

Chester described Caton-Brown as a “great addition”.

He added: “He is a quick and powerful player and I am looking forward to working with him next season.

“He will give us fresh competition in the outside-backs which is great for us as a club.”