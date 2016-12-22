Wakefield Trinity: Six new signings to feature in Boxing Day clash at Leeds

SIX OFF-SEASON signings will feature for Wakefield Trinity in their Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge showdown at Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day.

Coach Chris Chester has named a strong squad including front-rower Keegan Hirst, who has joined Trinity after captaining Batley Bulldogs to third place in the Kingstone Press Championship last season.

Prop Mitch Allgood is also set to make his first appearance for Trinity following a move from Hull KR.

Other debutants are former Salford Red Devils winger Mason Caton-Brown and Australian stand-off Sam Williams, who was signed from NRL club Canberra Raiders.

Also set to feature are Scott Grix and Kyle Wood, who are both beginning a second spell at Trinity after rejoining the club from Huddersfield Giants.

All 21 players in Trinity’s Boxing Day line-up are from the club’s full-time squad and Chris Annakin, Ben Jones-Bishop and Danny Kirmond are poised to return from long-term injury.

Eleven of Trinity’s squad featured in last year’s 14-6 Boxing Day win at Leeds.

Trinity’s Boxing Day squad is: Mitch Allgood, Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Mason Caton-Brown, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Keegan Hirst, Ben Jones-Bishop, Tom Johnstone, Danny Kirmond, Reece Lyne, Mikey Sio, Bill Tupou, Anthony Walker, Sam Williams, Kyle Wood.