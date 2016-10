Wakefield Trinity’s Mickael Simon and Anthony Walker have been picked for international duty.

Simon, 29, who captained France last season, will represent his country when they take on England in Avignon on October 22.

Prop Anthony Walker has been named in the 22-man squad for Wales’ 2017 World Cup qualifiers. Their first fixture is on Saturday against Serbia at Parc Stebonheath, kick-off 6pm.