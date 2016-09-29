Wakefield Trinity: Wakefield boss Chester hoping to add three more new signings

AT LEAST three more signings will be made before Wakefield Trinity begin pre-season training at the end of next month, coach Chris Chester says, writes PETER SMITH.

Trinity have already confirmed new faces Mason Caton-Brown, Keegan Hirst and Scott Grix for the 2017 campaign.

And Chester said: “There will be a minimum of three to come in before pre-season commences.

“It is a waiting game, but we have identified a half-back.

“What we we want is competition for every single position and half-back is a position where we haven’t had any competition for Liam Finn and Jacob Miller.”

Chester added: “We are also looking at more depth to the pack, a back-rower and a front-rower. We are quite far down the line with a couple of players and we are also waiting to see what happens with the million pound game.”

The losers of Saturday’s showdown between Hull KR and Salford Red Devils will be relegated and players on Super League contracts will become available. Wakefield beat Bradford Bulls in last year’s million pound game and Chester admitted: “It is good not to be involved in that.”

Wakefield’s players are now on their off-season break.

Chester said: “They have been given targets for when they come back and myself and the coaching staff are putting the finishing touches to pre-season plans now.”