Rumours: Massimo Cellino close to selling Leeds United after Brescia talks

The Italian media has fuelled speculation that Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino remains keen to sell Leeds United and could be set to invest at another club.

Italian website CalcioMercato has reported that Cellino has moved a step closer to buying a stake in Serie B side Brescia.

The publication has also reported that Cellino has held further talks with fellow Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani over the sale of Leeds.

Radrizzani, who is the president of global media firm MP & Silva, was named as a potential suitor for the Whites when Cellino completed his 100 per cent buyout of the club in September.

It was understood Radrizzani hoped to buy a majority of Eleonora Sport Ltd’s shares – the company owned by Cellino – with the current chairman retaining a minority stake. Radrizzani attended Leeds’ pre-season friendly against Atalanta and a league game against Queens Park Rangers in August as guests of Cellino.

Brescia are owned by Marco Bonometti and UBI Bank, who are a principal sponsor of the club.

The Italian press is reporting that Cellino has been locked in talks with the club and that an agreement could be is imminent, which in turn would lead to his sale of Leeds to Radrizzani.