Slideshow: Normanton Knights gallop past Lock Lane

NORMANTON Knights are unbeaten following the first two weeks of the National Conference Division One season after they withstood a second-half rally to cruise past Lock Lane 40-12.

The hosts, who had drawn at Blackbrook seven days earlier, opened in sizzling style and were 18 points to the good midway through the opening period, with winger Aaron Butterfield claiming the first two of his three tries.

Normanton's Chris Woolford is congratulated on scoring against Lock Lane. Pics: Allan McKenzie

Lane fought back to threaten a turnaround but Knights cantered to the points.

Pictures: Allan McKenzie