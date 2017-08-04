Super 8s defeat for Wakefield Trinity at Huddersfield Giants

Wakefield Trinity suffered a 36-6 loss at Huddersfield Giants in their first game of the Super 8s campaign.

A Sam Williams try and Liam Finn’s conversion, shortly before the break, were the only scores for Trinity as Giants eased to success.

Former Wakefield stand-off Danny Brough crossed early on to break the deadlock and Brough then set-up and converted Darnell McIntosh’s try just four minutes later.

Ryan Hinchcliffe touched-down on 26 minutes and Brough added the extras only for Wakefield to give themselves a chance with Williams’ try.

However, it was one-way traffic in the second half and Brough extended the hosts’ lead with a penalty shortly before he added the extras to Leroy Cudjoe’s try on the hour.

Jermaine McGillvary bagged Giants’ fifth try on 68 minutes and Dan Smith wrapped up victory with a Brough-improved try in the closing stages.