Super League: Wigan Warriors edge Wakefield Trinity

Super League champions Wigan Warriors did just enough to defeat hosts Wakefield Trinity 16-10 at the Beaumont Legal Stadium this afternoon.

Sean O’Loughlin barged through for a try converted by Morgan Escare with only five minutes gone to give the visitors a flying start.

However, Trinity opened their account only three minutes later with a score from Scott Grix and Liam Finn then kicked a penalty on 24 minutes to level matters.

Anthony Gelling was given a yellow card but nevertheless, Warriors hit the front 10 minutes before the break with a self-converted try from Escare.

Ben Jones-Bishop crossed in the corner to cut the deficit to two points shortly before the interval and the score remained 12-10 until three minutes from time when Liam Marshall crossed the whitewash to settle the game.