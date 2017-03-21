Wakefield Trinity: Chester makes two changes for Leigh Centurions game

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester has named his 19-man squad to face Leigh Centurions at the Beaumont Legal Stadium on Thursday, kick-off 8pm.

Two changes have been made to the side that lost out to Leeds Rhinos last Friday, with Mikey Sio and Mason Caton-Brown replaced by Keegan Hirst, who makes his return from injury, and James Batchelor.

Trinity fans can claim discounted tickets for the Leigh game with the voucher printed in this week’s Wakefield Express.

The 19-man squad is: Mitch Allgood, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, David Fifita, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Dean Hadley, Keegan Hirst, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Danny Kirmond, Jacob Miller, Bill Tupou, Anthony Walker, Sam Williams, Kyle Wood.