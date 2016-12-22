Wakefield Trinity: Chester names squad for Leeds Rhinos challenge

Wakefield Trinity boss Chris Chester has confirmed his squad for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day (11.30am).

Six of Chester’s new signings feature in his 21-man squad for the first friendly of the 2017 season.

The 21-man squad is: 26 Chris Annakin, 10 Mitch Allgood, 16 Tinirau Arona, 18 Joe Arundel, 11 Matty Ashurst, 27 James Batchelor, 24 Mason Caton-Brown, 22 Jordan Crowther, 8 Anthony England, 7 Liam Finn, 1 Scott Grix, 23 Keegan Hirst, 5 Ben Jones-Bishop, 2 Tom Johnstone, 12 Danny Kirmond, 4 Reece Lyne, 13 Mikey Sio, 3 Bill Tupou, 25 Anthony Walker, 14 Sam Williams, 9 Kyle Wood.