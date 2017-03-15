Wakefield Trinity: Chester names squad for trip to Leeds Rhinos

Wakefield Trinity boss Chris Chester has named his 19-man squad for the Betfred Super League clash at local rivals Leeds Rhinos on Friday (8pm).

Three changes have been made to the side that beat Salford Red Devils last weekend with skipper Danny Kirmond and Ben Jones-Bishop both returning from injury.

They are also joined in the squad by Joe Arundel, with James Batchelor, Anthony England and the injured Reece Lyne missing out.

The 19-man squad is: Mitch Allgood, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, Mason Caton-Brown, David Fifita, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Dean Hadley, Craig Huby, Ben Jones-Bishop, Tom Johnstone, Danny Kirmond, Jacob Miller, Mikey Sio, Bill Tupou, Anthony Walker, Sam Williams, Kyle Wood.