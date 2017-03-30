Wakefield Trinity: Chester names unchanged squad for Catalans Dragons trip

Head coach Chris Chester has named an unchanged 19-man squad for the Betfred Super League trip to Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Chester has elected to stick with the same squad that beat Leigh Centurions at the Beaumont Legal Stadium last week.

The 19-man squad is: Mitch Allgood, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, David Fifita, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Dean Hadley, Keegan Hirst, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Danny Kirmond, Jacob Miller, Bill Tupou, Anthony Walker, Sam Williams, Kyle Wood.