Wakefield Trinity: Chester names unchanged squad for trip to Huddersfield Giants

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester has named an unchanged 19-man squad to face Huddersfield Giants in Friday’s Super League round two clash at The John Smith’s Stadium (8pm).

Matty Ashurst and Anthony England have both shaken off injuries sustained in last week’s home defeat to Hull FC.

The 19-man squad is: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, David Fifita, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Danny Kirmond, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Mikey Sio, Bill Tupou, Anthony Walker, Sam Williams, Kyle Wood.

Read tomorrow’s Wakefield Express for more news from Trinity.