Wakefield Trinity crash out of Challenge Cup with Salford defeat

A late Liam Finn try and conversion was the only consolation for Wakefield Trinity as they crashed out of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup with a 30-6 loss at Salford Red Devils.

Trinity lost Bill Tupou to a hamstring injury in the warm-up for the quarter-final and Salford bossed the first half with tries from Ryan Lannon, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Niall Evalds.

Michael Dobson kicked the three conversions and a penalty to put Reds 20-0 up at the interval.

On the resumption, Greg Johnson and Craig Kopczak added to the hosts’ tally with tries, the latter goaled by Dobson, before Finn grabbed a self-converted consolation eight minutes from time.