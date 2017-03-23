Wakefield Trinity fight back to stun Leigh Centurions

Wakefield Trinity fought back to claim a dramatic 28-24 victory over Betfred Super League new boys Leigh Centurions.

Trinity looked destined for defeat when Leigh took a 24-12 lead into half-time at the Beaumont Legal Stadium but the hosts refused to lie down and three second half scores turned the tables.

Ben Reynolds’ self-converted try on five minutes put Leigh ahead only for Joe Arundel to level with a touchdown improved by Sam Williams.

Scott Grix crossed, Williams again converting, to give Wakefield a brief advantage but quick-fire tries from Micky Higham, Sam Hopkins and Ben Crooks, goaled by Reynolds, put Centurions in control at the break.

It was all Wakefield on the resumption however and Tom Johnstone, Jacob Miller and Ben Jones-Bishop tries, two converted by Williams, earned Trinity the points.