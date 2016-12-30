Wakefield Trinity: Grix ticks right boxes with ‘new’ club Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have ticked their first box, but recruit Scott Grix insists they won’t get too far ahead of themselves.

Trinity’s pre-season campaign began in eye-catching style with a 30-6 win at Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day.

Coach Chris Chester’s side ran in six tries to one and created a host of other chances in a dominant performance.

It was the first game of Grix’s second spell at the club and the full-back felt there were encouraging signs, but he knows the hard work has yet to be done.

“It was the first time I’d played on Boxing Day for a while and obviously it was nice to get out there and get the box ticked,” Grix said.

“Pre-season is all about that, in theory it is another training session.

“We’ll pick it to bits, but we’ve got the first one under our belts and I enjoyed it.”

Wakefield fielded a strong team, but were without key players including half-back Jacob Miller and prop Craig Huby, who, like Grix, has joined Trinity from Huddersfield Giants.

Grix reckons the display against Leeds highlighted what they are doing well and also other areas to work on in their three remaining friendlies.

Wakefield will travel to Dewsbury for their second warm-up match on Sunday, January 8, are at home to Castleford Tigers a week later and then visit Featherstone Rovers on Sunday, January 22.

“We’ve got a few people to come back in and plenty of time to get ready for round one,” Grix added.

“In terms of that it [Boxing Day] was a nice box ticked to see where we are at.

“We can have a good look at the tape, but I thought we showed some good touches.”

Fellow signings Mitch Allgood, Sam Williams, Keegan Hirst and Mason Caton-Brown were in Trinity’s Christmas line-up and Wakefield’s squad appears stronger than last term.

Grix reckons they are capable of doing well in Super League 2017, but he concedes games this early are no real indication of how well teams will fare when the real business starts in February.

“The score [on Boxing Day] doesn’t really affect us,” he admitted.

“That’s something to think about farther down the line.

“We have got plenty of friendlies to figure out where we’re going to be at.

“But the quality of the young lads in the squad – who are going to be a taste over the next few weeks – is very good, I’ve been impressed by them.

“I think we will be in good stead.”

Grix scored 18 tries in 42 Super League appearances for Wakefield [Trinity Wildcats as they were at the time] in 2008-2009 before spending seven seasons with Huddersfield.

He has rejoined a club in optimistic mood following a climb from bottom in 2015 to eighth on the top-flight ladder last term.

“I am enjoying being back,” he said.

“There was a nice picture in the [Boxing Day] programme from this time nine years ago when I made my first Wakefield debut.

“That brought back some memories. I hadn’t played on Boxing Day since I left Wakefield the first time and, all in all, it was a good day.”