Wakefield Trinity make two changes ahead of Castleford Tigers derby

Anthony England and Mason Caton-Brown have been recalled to the Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad for the eagerly-anticipated Good Friday derby at Betfred Super League leaders Castleford Tigers.

England and Caton-Brown replace James Batchelor and Anthony Walker in Chris Chester’s 19-man squad.

Trinity squad: Mitch Allgood, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, Mason Caton-Brown, Anthony England, David Fifita, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Dean Hadley, Keegan Hirst, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Danny Kirmond, Jacob Miller, Bill Tupou, Sam Williams, Kyle Wood.