Wakefield Trinity have signed utility forward Dean Hadley on a one-month loan deal from Hull FC.

The 24-year-old, who is a Hull-born academy product, was handed the number 11 shirt ahead of the 2017 campaign but has yet to feature for the Airlie Birds this season.

Hadley will link up with Chris Chester and the squad this week and will provide cover for Jonny Molloy who has a persistent ankle injury.