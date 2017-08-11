Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos big-match verdict: Rhinos boss Mac shocked by manner of defeat

Have your say

BOSS BRIAN McDermott admitted he was shocked by Leeds Rhinos’ 38-6 drubbing at Wakefield Trinity.

Asked if he saw last night’s poor performance coming, McDermott said: “I didn’t sense anything.

Leeds Rhinos captain Danny McGuire and his players show their frustration. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“There were some unfortunate, silly tries really, which made it a big scoreline against us. It was a poor loss though. At half-time it was reasonably positive, the belief was we would go out there and be a lot better in the second half, but we weren’t.

“Wakefield were really good and they were up for the fight, for doing some of the tough stuff.

“We did make some errors and take some soft options with the ball.

“We didn’t handle how direct they were.

Wakefield Trinity players celebrate Thursday night's success over Leeds Rhinos. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“It’s been a while since we’ve been that off.”

Delighted Trinity boss Chris Chester hailed his side’s “great response” six days after they were embarrassed at Huddersfield Giants.

“I was really pleased,” he said. “We have copped a fair bit of criticism and I thought we answered a few questions.

“Straight from the kick off we showed aggression and desire and our ball control was very good.”

Trinity are close to completing the signing of Rhinos’ 22-year-old proip Jordan Baldwinson on a contract beginning next season.

Rhinos remain second in the Betfred Super-8s table, while Wakefield have gone fourth.

If Castleford Tigers win at Salford tonight the table toppers will go into next Thursday’s derby against Wakefield knowing a victory will secure the league leaders’ shield.