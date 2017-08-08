Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos: Burrow and Garbutt back in ‘19’ for Thursday’s Super-8s derby

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos are set to welcome back half-back/hooker Rob Burrow for Thursday’s Betfred Super-8s derby at Wakefield Trinity.

Burrow has been named in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad after missing nine games due to a shoulder problem.

Mitch Garbutt. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Mitch Garbutt, who sat out last week’s win over Wigan Warriors with a calf injury, has also been included in the squad.

Brett Ferres (knee) remains on the casualty list, along with Keith Galloway (Achilles).

Leeds Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad is: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, L Sutcliffe, Delaney, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Mullally, Lilley.