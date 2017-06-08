Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos: Golding could make injury return

First-choice full-back Ashton Golding could return from injury when Leeds Rhinos visit Wakefield Trinity on Saturday.

Golding has missed the past two games due to a hamstring problem, but is included in coach Brian McDermott’s initial 19-man squad for this weekend.

Stevie Ward is available after a one-game ban and only Jimmy Keinhorst and Brett Delaney remain on Rhinos’ casualty list.

Trinity are set to welcome back forwards Mitch Allgood and Dean Hadley.

Allgood has recovered from a broken arm and Hadley is in contention following a fractured cheekbone.

Scott Grix is poised to feature after being rested for last week’s win at Salford Red Devils and Bill Tupou is also vying for a call-up.

Reece Lyne and former Leeds man Ashley Gibson drop out from the team on duty at AJ Bell Stadium.

Long-term injury victims Tom Johnstone, Jacob Miller, Tinirau Arona and Jon Molloy all remain on the sidelines and captain Danny Kirmond misses a second successive game due to a knee problem.

Wakefield Trinity’s 19-man squad is: Mitch Allgood, Chris Annakin, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Mason Caton-Brown, Anthony England, David Fifita, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Dean Hadley, Keegan Hirst, Craig Huby, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, Mikey Sio, Bill Tupou, Sam Williams, Kyle Wood.

Leeds Rhinos’ 19-man squad is: Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Joel Moon, Ryan Hall, Danny McGuire, Rob Burrow, Keith Galloway, Matt Parcell, Adam Cuthbertson, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Carl Ablett, Stevie Ward, Liam Sutcliffe, Brad Singleton, Mitch Garbutt, Brett Ferres, Anthony Mullally, Ash Handley.