Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos: Mullally on a derby mission

LESS THAN two years after he helped them stay in Super League, giant forward Anthony Mullally hopes Leeds Rhinos can dent Wakefield Trinity’s prospects at the other end of the table.

Trinity have been on the rise since beating Bradford Bulls in the 2015 million pound match, when Mullally was among their substitutes.

They began Betfred Super League round 18 in fourth spot, one place behind Leeds on for and against – making tonight’s derby at Wakefield a huge four-pointer.

Mullally played nine games for Trinity on loan from Huddersfield Giants and is delighted at their climb up the ladder, but insisted Leeds are just as desperate for the points.

“It’s good to see them doing well,” the Ireland international said of his former team, who are on a seven-game winning run.

“They are a great club. Michael Carter is a great owner and they are all good lads, so it’s good to see them competing for the top-four.

“It’s a big game. We’re both on 22 points but we just need to win – we need to keep winning.

“We want to cement our place in the top-four and keep trying for top spot. We need to catch Castleford if we can.”

Controlling Wildcats’ powerful front-rower David Fifita will be a major priority for Rhinos.

The Australian is one of the form forwards in Super League and Mullally warned: “He gets about the field, he offloads and he makes breaks.

“He is obviously one of their big threats in the pack and I’m looking forward to playing against him.

“They’ve got Craig Huby as well and Mitch Allgood is back now.

“They have got a good pack and a bit of depth, but so have we.

“Our pack is probably the strongest it has been in over a year in terms of players available.

“We’ve always had injuries, but we seem to be off that at the minute and I would back us against anyone.”

Last week’s return of Keith Galloway, Mitch Garbutt and Carl Ablett added to the competition among Rhinos’ forwards.

Stevie Ward is available this week after a one-game ban and Brett Ferres is six matches into his return from injury and suspension.

Mullally said: “We’ve got a good few props and back-rowers who can play in the middle, like Jonesy [Jamie Jones-Buchanan], as well.

“Mac [coach Brian McDermott] seems to be finding a way to play us all at the minute.

“We’ve got a lot of forwards fit and hopefully it continues that way.”

Mullally has made four starts and 13 appearances off the bench this year and declared himself “relatively happy” with the way things are going personally.

“I’ve said all year I am just trying to stay in the team and be consistent,” he stressed.

“My minutes are varying, but all I can do is do what I can in those minutes and I am just happy to be in the team.

“I’m starting to feel like I am finding my feet now.

“I gelled with the lads early doors, but I think everyone’s come together this year.

“It is nice to be in the 17, but I am still waiting for the team to be named every week.

“I don’t assume I am in the team, but it is nice to be around there.”