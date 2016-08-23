Wakefield Wildcats: Wildcats ready to fight Fifita’s tackle charge

WAKEFIELD TRINITY Wildcats plan to contest a grade B high tackle charge issued to forward David Fifita, coach Chris Chester says.

Fifita faces a ban of up to two matches, which would be halved if he submitted an early guilty plea.

The charge relates to a tackle on Rhys Hanbury in the 38th minute of Trinity’s 40-8 defeat at Widnes Vikings two days ago and Chester said: “We will go and fight it.”

Chester is hopeful up to six players could return from injury when Wakefield resume their First Utility Super-8s campaign away to Castleford Tigers on Sunday, September 4.

The coach confirmed Ben Harrison, who is on loan from Warrington Wolves, but has been sidelined by a knee problem, will make his debut and Tom Johnstone, Scott Anderson, Matty Ashurst, Anthony Tupou and “potentially” Mickael Simon could all return to the side.

“If we had been anywhere else [other than on Widnes’ synthetic pitch] Ben would have played at the weekend,” Chester said.

“We are led by Warrington, we are happy to follow their lead.

“He has been in training a couple of weeks and also spends a day over at Warrington and has been going really well.”

Ashurst, who is recovering from a broken jaw, is due for an x-ray a week tomorrow and Chester is hopeful he will be given the all-clear.

The coach admitted his team will benefit from having no game this weekend. He said: “We needed a break three or four weeks ago.

“We have played 32 weeks of consecutive football and for the last four or five we have not been able to rotate anybody because of all the injuries we’ve had. The guys need a rest.”

