Wrenthorpe’s magnificent seven star as Yorkshire win national title

Wrenthorpe’s magnificent seven played a major part in guiding Yorkshire U17s to the National County Championships title.

Yorkshire’s U17s girls had already finished the season as North T20 joint winners and, with eight wins from eight, were crowned North Performance U17s champions.

That superb record qualified the team for the national finals at Bishop Stortford CC, along with Hampshire, Somerset and Warwickshire, and no fewer than seven Wrenthorpe players were selected for the Yorkshire side.

Yorkshire U17s had failed to make the finals for the last six years but Megan Hodkinson, Abi Morley, Hannah Poulter (U17s vice-captain), Maya Cowood-Pierce, Evie Woodhead, Izzy Bunn and Adrianna Darlow ended the team’s long wait in style.

Taking on a strong Hampshire team in the semi-finals, Yorkshire batted in searing heat and finished on 195-8 before Wrens’ Hodkinson, Bunn, Woodhead and Darlow bowled 30 economical overs to set the platform for the win. Bunn led the way with three wickets and there was one apiece for Hodkinson and Darlow as Yorkshire progressed.

The next day, Yorkshire went for the title in their clash with Warwickshire, who won the toss and batted first.

The same Wrenthorpe combination that had been so successful the previous day began to take control and opening bowlers Bunn (2-36) and Hodkinson (2-12) claimed two early wickets to give Yorkshire a sensational start.

Darlow and Woodhead then turned the screw as Warwickshire finished on 167-6 from their 45 overs.

Yorkshire lost early wickets in their reply but Darlow (54) then forged a superb fourth wicket partnership of 96 with Rebecca Newark to revive the innings.

Yorkshire then cruised to their target inside 33 overs to finish on 168-6 and claim the national title.