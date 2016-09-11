On this day in Yorkshire 1920

Bridegroom Missing: Dismay of a Batley Wedding Party

A curious story of the non-appearance of a prospective bridegroom and the dismay of the bridal party, who were about to start for the church, comes from Batley.

The missing bridegroom is Mr. Harry Micklethwaite. of 16, Parker Street, Batley, and his affianced bride was Miss Doris Carr, eldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Carr, 141, Ashfield Terrace, Soothill, Batley.

The wedding was to have taken place at Batley Parish Church at one o’clock on Thursday, and all preparations had been made for event.

The minister was waiting at the church to perform the ceremony; the bride, with her bridesmaids and parents, were waiting to be conveyed to the church. Then to the surprise and consternation of the party, news was received that the bridegroom-elect had disappeared.

The young couple had been engaged 16 months, had received numerous presents, and were to have spent the honeymoon in Scarborough. Tidings of the missing bridegroom were received by Miss Carr yesterday morning, in a letter written at Liverpool.

In this communication he expresses regret for the trouble he has caused, and says he is leaving everybody.

“I have,” he writes. “to start a new life in a new world. I have always done right to everybody, but I have had to do this. “I could not help it; I had to do it. I never intended this this morning.”

Dangerous Driving: Cleethorpes Man Smartly Fined

Arthur Edwin Booth, a Cleethorpes taxi-driver, was fined £lO, and had his licence endorsed, for dangerous driving near Lincoln.

It was stated that when a charabanc was passing a cyclist riding towards Lincoln, Booth drove between them, and attempted to race the charabanc to the front.

As a result the cyclist was knocked down, and it was also stated that neither the charabanc nor the taxi stopped. After an unsuccessful appeal to another motorist to convey the cyclist, who was injured, to Lincoln, a doctor drove up and the man received attention.

The Chairman of the magistrates (Mr. H. J. Torr) said they took a serious view the case, and were determined to put down that kind of road racing.

