Yorkshire Dales bus route to star in TV special

A YORKSHIRE bus route which takes in some of our region’s finest views is to star in a BBC programme this Bank Holiday Monday.

Special cameras fitted to the Northern Dalesman will present its route - stretching from Richmond to Ingleton - in real time, capturing the road ahead, the passing scenery and the occasional chatter of the regular passengers.

The BBC Four show, All Aboard! The Country Bus, is the latest in a series of ‘slow’ programmes, following the success of The Sleigh Ride and Slow Week.

The ‘Dalesman’s 40-mile route includes a blossoming river valley, ancient meadows, agricultural pastures and ancient mining villages, and passes over high open heathland, before a final stretch across the hilly Dales past Ribbleshead viaduct.

The programme will feature captions integrated into the landscape to provide details about the dramatic countryside through which the bus is passing - from aspects of the geographical or geological environment, to specific highlights of Britain’s agricultural or industrial heritage, from the ancient stone hay barns that dot the landscape to the scars left behind by the lead mining of previous centuries.

Cassian Harrison, Channel Editor, BBC Four says: “I’m delighted that Slow television has struck such a chord with BBC Four viewers. This programme promises to be another very special treat; an opportunity to sit back and appreciate the sights and sounds of the beautiful Yorkshire Dales in a rich and absorbing antidote to the frenetic pace of modern life.”

All Aboard! The Country Bus will air on BBC Four at 8pm on Monday, August 29.

