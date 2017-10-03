Hepworth to stage major retrospective

The Hepworth Wakefield is presenting the first major UK retrospective of Polish artist Alina Szapocznikow, one of the most important, yet for many years overlooked, artists of the 20th century.

The exhibition will bring together works spanning Szapocznikow’s career, including a selection of her drawings which have rarely been displayed publicly.

It will feature over 100 works created between 1956 and 1972 including sculpture, drawings, and photography.

Alina Szapocznikow: Human Landscapes is being staged at the Hepworth Wakefield from October 21 to January 28.