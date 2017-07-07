It’s Your Round, July 10-15

Cheers to a theatre show that’s a cabaret pub quiz.

Creative Scene’s The Local and theatre company Scary Little Girls are visiting real ale pubs and a community centre to present a fast paced comedy It’s Your Round which can only be described as a ‘cabaret pub quiz’.

And the move to bring live performance into local pubs has been welcomed by landlord Joel Graham, of The Leggers Inn, a real ale favourite beside the canal in Dewsbury.

“It is great to see our pub used as an alternative venue,” says Joel. “In this day and age we need to offer other reasons to come in, and increasingly pubs are becoming a community focal point. We have hosted previous theatre shows and performance and they have always gone down very well. Our location is perfect for this and I think the show will be popular with locals who are already buying tickets for the Tuesday night show on 11 July. It sounds like fun.”

Rosie Clark, project producer at Creative Scene, said: “It’s Your Round is certainly a pub quiz performance with a difference and is guaranteed to entertain and inform as well as test your general knowledge. Quiz mistress and pub landlady Pat Pinch, will cram your local with live music, prizes and of course a few drinks. This is a pub quiz like no other, with a cabaret twist.”

Actress Rebecca Mordan, artistic director of Scary Little Girls, who plays landlady Pat, said: “We love performing in traditional pubs, especially in the north of England. Taking theatre into non-conventional places is something we love to do and engaging with the audience at such close proximity is brilliant. It will be an experience for all of us.”

Quiz rounds include live music plus a beat the barman game. And if you impress the quiz mistress, you could be the lucky winner of a hand-made prize. Landlord Steve Hemingway, of the Mill Valley Brewery and Tap, at South Parade, Cleckheaton, added: “I’m sure it is going to be quirky and a bit different. It is not just a pub quiz, although people will certainly be competing; it is also a performance.”

Shows take place at 7.30pm from 10-15 July at The Navigation in Mirfield; Leggers in Dewsbury; The Taproom in Batley; Mill Valley Brewery in Cleckheaton and Roberttown Community Centre in Liversedge.